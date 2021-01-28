Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LESL. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leslie’s stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

