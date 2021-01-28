LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 1-Day Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,661.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.98 or 0.04010500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00402076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.01217397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 244.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00513289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00404846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00257393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

