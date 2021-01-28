LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.02). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $326.69. 13,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,896. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $368.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

