LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,011.80 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22.

On Friday, November 20th, Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45.

LendingClub stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

