Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.67 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.