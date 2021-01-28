Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

