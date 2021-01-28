Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.