Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,825 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 329,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period.

IAGG opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

