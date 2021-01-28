Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

