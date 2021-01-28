Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,542,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $40.65 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

