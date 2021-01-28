Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,727 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

