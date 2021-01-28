Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LTTHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt raised Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

LTTHF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

