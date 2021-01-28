Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $53.50 at HSBC

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price decreased by analysts at HSBC from $55.20 to $53.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 1,008,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

