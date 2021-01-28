Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 265,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

