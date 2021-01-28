Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.