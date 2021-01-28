Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

