Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

LSTR stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 665,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,062. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.