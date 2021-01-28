Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 176 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

