Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $600.39

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $600.39 and traded as high as $624.30. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 2,699,815 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 672.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 600.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

