LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0002

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $425,118.28 and $2,012.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,004.52 or 0.99378775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00758911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00320785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00182136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003842 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,964,395,856 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

