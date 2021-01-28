Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $521.25. 84,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.