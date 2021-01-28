Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $583.00 at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $519.00 to $583.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.50.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.91 and its 200 day moving average is $404.76. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

