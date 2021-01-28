Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $517.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day moving average of $404.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.38.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.