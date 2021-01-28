Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.38

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.38 and last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.