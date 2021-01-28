LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 6,307 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

