Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 to $9.03. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $21.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.52 to $22.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $22.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

NYSE:LH traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.79. 764,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

