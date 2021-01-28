KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,521.53

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, KUN has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for about $8.76 or 0.00027239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $17,521.53 and approximately $529.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00131455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00281471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038178 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

