Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.50 ($77.06).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

KRN stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Krones AG has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €73.95 ($87.00).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.