Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Down 27.7% Following Insider Selling

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price fell 27.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $41.96. 10,828,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 4,513,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Specifically, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,513 shares of company stock worth $184,181. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

