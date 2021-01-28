Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €48.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.