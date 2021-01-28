Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

