Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.42

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Konami had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Konami Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

