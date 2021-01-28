Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.42

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Konami had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Konami Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konami Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

