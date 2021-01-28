Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

KSS opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

