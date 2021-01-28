Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of KNX opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

