KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 100,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

