Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 106,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 34,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

