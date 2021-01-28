Kismet Acquisition One Corp’s (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) Lock-Up Period To End on February 2nd

Kismet Acquisition One’s (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kismet Acquisition One had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSMTU opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

