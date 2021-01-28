Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

