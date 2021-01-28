KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €83.00 by Warburg Research

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.58 ($81.86).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

