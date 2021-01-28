KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €83.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.25 ($82.65).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

