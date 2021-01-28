Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

