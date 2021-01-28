Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGSPY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

KGSPY stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. 1,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

