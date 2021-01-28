Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $147.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.
NYSE:KMB opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
