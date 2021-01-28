Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $147.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

