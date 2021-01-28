Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 447.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,520.0%.

NYSE:KRP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

