Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,837,627 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

About Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

