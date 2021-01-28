KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

CLF opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

