KeyCorp Comments on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of ALV opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

