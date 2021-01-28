KeyCorp Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $43.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 565,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.