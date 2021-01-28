Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.30

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 10202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 159.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.