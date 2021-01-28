Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 36,661 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Get Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) alerts:

In related news, insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG purchased 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,959,020.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.